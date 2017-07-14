Overview

Dr. Dennis Newland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Newland works at Mid Ohio Valley Medical Group in Vienna, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.