Overview of Dr. Edward Leaton, MD

Dr. Edward Leaton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Leaton works at Central Virginia Neurology in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.