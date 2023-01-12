Overview of Dr. Eric Cohen, MD

Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Hospitals Center



Dr. Cohen works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.