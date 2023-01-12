Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Hospitals Center
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Health890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8639
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen has been my Doc for over 15 years and him and his staff have been amazing the whole time. He makes me feel like he knows me personally. Him and his entire staff couldn't be more caring. And my appointments are always on time!! Dr. Cohen is the best doctor I have even seen. He is extremely knowledgeable, proactive, and compassionate. I truly feel blessed to have found him, he is truly amazing! Dr. Cohen has treated me with compassion, knowledge, and dignity. These qualities are rarely found with very few doctors.
About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356355044
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospitals Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
