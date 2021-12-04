Overview of Dr. Evan Dentes, MD

Dr. Evan Dentes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Dentes works at Evan M. Dentes M.d. PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.