Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Fialk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
The Urology Group - Reston1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 480-0220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loudoun Rheumatology Center24430 Stone Springs Blvd Unit 100, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 724-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Fialk for over 10 years.He has professionally cared for me through a life threatening urological cancer condition.I could not ask for better care.
- Urology
- English
- 1376518670
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Harvard School Of Public Health
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Fialk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fialk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fialk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fialk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fialk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fialk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fialk.
