Dr. George Halow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Halow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Halow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Halow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
George M. Halow PA2311 N Mesa St Ste D, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-6844
-
2
Endoscopy Center of El Paso1300 Murchison Dr Ste 180, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halow?
I have been Dr. Halow patient for so many years, in general always was a good experience, the waiting and the health service provided from the staff, but lately it was so much better and has improved so much the attention due to the Dr. Campos who works with him, very nice Dr., he really boost the whole staff quality and he complements all the attention and information provided from Dr. Halow, very grateful. Greets
About Dr. George Halow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1396713335
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halow works at
Dr. Halow has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.