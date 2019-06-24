Overview

Dr. Gregg Denicola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Denicola works at Caduceus Physicians Medical Group in Yorba Linda, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.