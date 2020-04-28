Dr. Howard Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Kaye, MD
Dr. Howard Kaye, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Coastal Medical Center130 Cedar Rd Ste 200, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 806-5890
-
2
Scripps Coastal Medical Center111 Campus Way Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (760) 806-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaye?
Dr. K Anthony Valles I can't believe it's been a year since your wife passed unfortunately I know how you feel like you told me that day I value your guidance your medical opinion and your friendship so very much you've made this process I'm going through losing Yvette I wouldn't be easier but I know I'm not alone just like you told me Shalom my friend and I will try to have the same God bless you Howard you truly have made a difference in my life and so many others I know your wife is proud of you as I know you are so proud of her Anthony Valles
About Dr. Howard Kaye, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1457361446
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- St Louis U Sch Med
- St Louis U Sch Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.