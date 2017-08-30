Dr. Howard Lippman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Lippman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Lippman, MD
Dr. Howard Lippman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippman's Office Locations
- 1 17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 407, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-7077
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advicare
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippman?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lippman for about 15 years. The scheduling of appointments, office staff/nurses and general experience has been excellent. Dr. Lippman is highly qualified, caring and responsive to need--both physically and intellectually. I highly recommend Dr. Lippman and his staff. Chuck Hauf
About Dr. Howard Lippman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194724286
Education & Certifications
- University Health System
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.