Overview

Dr. James Baker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at East Tennessee Colon & Rectal in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.