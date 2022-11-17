See All Psychiatrists in Macon, GA
Dr. James Branam Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Branam Jr, MD

Dr. James Branam Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Branam Jr works at Center For Psychiatric Care in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branam Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Psychiatric Care PC
    4112 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 405-9945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Navicent Health Baldwin
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I have used Dr. Branam and Dr. Webster for the past 20+ years for myself and family. They are an amazing team and are great at what they do. I definitely recommend the entire staff if you are looking for a great mental health team.
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Branam Jr, MD
    About Dr. James Branam Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437148673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branam Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branam Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branam Jr works at Center For Psychiatric Care in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Branam Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Branam Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branam Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Branam Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branam Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branam Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branam Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

