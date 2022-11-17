Dr. Branam Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Branam Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Branam Jr, MD
Dr. James Branam Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Branam Jr works at
Dr. Branam Jr's Office Locations
Center for Psychiatric Care PC4112 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 405-9945
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Branam and Dr. Webster for the past 20+ years for myself and family. They are an amazing team and are great at what they do. I definitely recommend the entire staff if you are looking for a great mental health team.
About Dr. James Branam Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1437148673
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branam Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branam Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branam Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branam Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Branam Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branam Jr.
