Dr. James Dolan, MD

Oncology
4.7 (24)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Dolan, MD

Dr. James Dolan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Dolan works at Oncology Specialists Sc in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dolan's Office Locations

    Oncology Specialists Sc
    1700 Luther Ln, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Dolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013017946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolan works at Oncology Specialists Sc in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dolan’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

