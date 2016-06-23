Overview

Dr. Jane Lim, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.