Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Hines works at:
Dr. Hines' Office Locations
1
Jeffrey Hines3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 530-3060
2
Jeffrey Hines, MD | Wellstar Gynecologi Oncology4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 319, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 792-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
There is not a grade high enough for Doctor Hines. He is a Doctor by heart, which cares about his patient. Doctor Hines treated me long ago and for a long time. To day I realize how much he help me and went way out of his way that I got well. Him knowing that I was fare away from my home when I received my treatment's and surgeries , and that I would have not much support and if it would be distance support. He made sure when I came out of my anesthesia, that I would not wake up alone. No Doctor Hines was on my Bedside as I came out of anesthesia. It did not take me long to figure out that not every Doctor would do the. He is a Doctor by hearth, and there are not many of such kind. I am a firm be-leaver that there other patient's which would say the same about him, because it show's. Doctor Hines deserve's the highest Honor of his Profession .
About Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines works at:
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.