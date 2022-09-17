Overview of Dr. John Magaldi, MD

Dr. John Magaldi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Magaldi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.