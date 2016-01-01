Dr. John Poirier, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poirier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Poirier, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Poirier, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Waterville, ME. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Dental School.
Dr. Poirier works at
Locations
-
1
Waterville Office325D Kennedy Memorial Dr Ste 5, Waterville, ME 04901 Directions (207) 254-8066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poirier?
About Dr. John Poirier, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1609831346
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poirier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poirier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poirier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poirier works at
424 patients have reviewed Dr. Poirier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poirier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poirier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poirier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.