Dr. Karen Yeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Yeh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Fox Chase Hosp
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
University Surgical Oncology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 104, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 434-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeh is extremely friendly, thorough, caring, considerate, calm, and remembers specific patient and personal information about issues discussed with her.
About Dr. Karen Yeh, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1023017829
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Hosp
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.