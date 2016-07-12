Overview

Dr. Karen Yeh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Fox Chase Hosp



Dr. Yeh works at University Surgical Oncology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.