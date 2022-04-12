Dr. Kellie Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kellie Lim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Santa Monica Internal Medicine1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 481-4646
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anyone who’s giving less than 3 stars must not understand what a specialist’s life and scheduling are like, esp. during a global pandemic. I’ve been seeing Dr. Lim since 2016, and she is hands down the best allergist I’ve ever seen — and I’ve been seeing allergists for 25+ years. Dr. Lim has excellent bedside manner and she communicates well. She’s gone above and beyond for me when I was sick and needed a prior auth done for one of my meds. My regular refill requests get filled promptly and her office is always helpful when I call. I don’t wait very long to be seen; in fact, I usually get called in early by the MA/LVN, it’s much faster than some of my other specialists. Yes, she books out far in advance, which should attest to how in demand she is.
About Dr. Kellie Lim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1134328735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Hives, Food Poisoning and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
