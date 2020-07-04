Overview of Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD

Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Murayama works at QUEENS MEDICAL CENTER in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.