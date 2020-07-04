Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD
Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Murayama works at
Dr. Murayama's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Medical Center1329 Lusitana St Ste 207, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 686-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AlohaCare
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murayama?
I love Dr Murayama. He preformed my colon cancer surgery. He reassured me as I was quite frightened by it all. I felt I was in extremely safe hands. One year later, cancer free! Thank you Dr Murayama.
About Dr. Kenric Murayama, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548209760
Education & Certifications
- Nrthwstrn University
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murayama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murayama works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murayama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murayama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.