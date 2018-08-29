Overview of Dr. Paul Roller, MD

Dr. Paul Roller, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Roller works at Senior Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.