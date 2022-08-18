Dr. Channah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD
Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Channah works at
Dr. Channah's Office Locations
Pervaiz Channah & Associates25109 Jefferson Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is always on top of my needs. Keep my life so medically organized. Friendly staff. The compassion they share is reassuring. So trust them with all my medical needs.
About Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164592614
Education & Certifications
- U Ill
- University of Illinois
- Liaquat Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Channah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channah.
