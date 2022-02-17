See All Psychiatrists in South Windsor, CT
Dr. Peter Benet, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (17)
Map Pin Small South Windsor, CT
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Benet, MD

Dr. Peter Benet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Benet works at Dental Services of South Windsor LLC in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Services of South Windsor LLC
    479 Buckland Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 644-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Feb 17, 2022
I don't know how to express the amount of gratitude I have for Dr. Benet. He has saved my life, literally. I am a 40 year old male diagnosed Bipolar and have been fighting depression for most of my life, since around age 16 or 17. Dr. Benet is not only incredibly reassuring and comforting to help with the day to day stresses and anxieties, but he is on the cutting edge of the most effective treatment I have ever received, even more effective than the series of ECT treatments I underwent about 12 years ago. If you want to start feeling better, seriously, it is still a process, but Dr. Benet's process has been the most effective and in the shortest amount of time (by far!) than every other treatment I have tried. Seriously, if you need help then call Dr. Benet, you will start feeling more and more like yourself again, within two weeks at the most.
CT Male Age 40 Bipolar — Feb 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Benet, MD
About Dr. Peter Benet, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
  • 46 years of experience
NPI Number
  • 1134230394
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benet works at Dental Services of South Windsor LLC in South Windsor, CT. View the full address on Dr. Benet’s profile.

Dr. Benet has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

