Dr. Benet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Benet, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Benet, MD
Dr. Peter Benet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Benet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benet's Office Locations
-
1
Dental Services of South Windsor LLC479 Buckland Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benet?
I don't know how to express the amount of gratitude I have for Dr. Benet. He has saved my life, literally. I am a 40 year old male diagnosed Bipolar and have been fighting depression for most of my life, since around age 16 or 17. Dr. Benet is not only incredibly reassuring and comforting to help with the day to day stresses and anxieties, but he is on the cutting edge of the most effective treatment I have ever received, even more effective than the series of ECT treatments I underwent about 12 years ago. If you want to start feeling better, seriously, it is still a process, but Dr. Benet's process has been the most effective and in the shortest amount of time (by far!) than every other treatment I have tried. Seriously, if you need help then call Dr. Benet, you will start feeling more and more like yourself again, within two weeks at the most.
About Dr. Peter Benet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134230394
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benet works at
Dr. Benet has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.