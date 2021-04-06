Overview of Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Richard H Anderson MD in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.