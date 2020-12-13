Overview of Dr. Richard Binns, MD

Dr. Richard Binns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Binns works at Surgical Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.