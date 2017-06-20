Dr. Lamberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Lamberson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Lamberson, MD is a Dermatologist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Locations
Sandra W Lamberson MD112 John St Ste 105, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 855-2052
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgable! Very sweet! Great staff!
About Dr. Sandra Lamberson, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamberson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberson.
