Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
Dr. Steven Siegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
i was a patient of Dr. Siegel for urinary retention he was implanted my Medrotonic intersim back in October 2008 I credit for saving my life and have been to lead a normal life because of him he is an excellent urologist are cares about his patients.
About Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710974753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
