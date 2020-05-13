Overview of Dr. Steven Siegel, MD

Dr. Steven Siegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.