Dr. Bergamini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD
Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Bergamini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bergamini's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Care Associates Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5139
-
2
First Urology, PSC1919 State St Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 981-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergamini?
A brilliant surgeon, who pretty much saved my life.
About Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093719866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergamini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergamini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergamini works at
Dr. Bergamini has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergamini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergamini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergamini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergamini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergamini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.