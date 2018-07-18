Overview of Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD

Dr. Thomas Bergamini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Bergamini works at Surgical Care Associates Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.