Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD

Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Yamauchi works at Toshio Yamauchi MD in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yamauchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Office
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-1020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2018
    Dr Y is an exceptional pediatrician. He is so kind and genuinely cares about our daughter. When we have called him after hours, he has always been spot on with what to do and very informative and reassuring. We are so fortunate to have found him. He is a first time mom’s dream. I hope he never retires. He never rushes my questions and listens to all of our concerns.
    BA — Jul 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD
    About Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639262777
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yamauchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamauchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamauchi works at Toshio Yamauchi MD in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yamauchi’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamauchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamauchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamauchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamauchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

