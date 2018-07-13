Dr. Yamauchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD
Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Yamauchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yamauchi's Office Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamauchi?
Dr Y is an exceptional pediatrician. He is so kind and genuinely cares about our daughter. When we have called him after hours, he has always been spot on with what to do and very informative and reassuring. We are so fortunate to have found him. He is a first time mom’s dream. I hope he never retires. He never rushes my questions and listens to all of our concerns.
About Dr. Toshio Yamauchi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639262777
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamauchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamauchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamauchi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamauchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamauchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamauchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamauchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.