Dr. Zan Benjamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zan Benjamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
Centro Medico Community Clinic1307 W 6th St Ste 113, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 278-8910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Benjamin for the first time and can’t say enough about how awesome she is! There are things sometimes we aren’t comfortable discussing even with our physicians but Dr. Benjamin really listened and related to what I was going through. She made me feel better about how I was feeling and gave me a plan and follow up appointment to see how I am doing in just a few weeks. She is absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Zan Benjamin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
