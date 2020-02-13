Dr. Wortman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jon Wortman, DC
Overview
Dr. Jon Wortman, DC is a Chiropractor in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Wortman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DrTonyImbesiBlog.com1685 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-3445
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wortman?
Dr. Wortman is an excellent chiropractor. He’s in the business to heal you and not gouge you. He sincerely cares about his patients. He has unique approach to aligning the spine.... and it really works!
About Dr. Jon Wortman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1467636324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wortman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wortman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wortman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wortman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.