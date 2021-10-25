Dr. Paul Macellari, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macellari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Macellari, PHD
Overview of Dr. Paul Macellari, PHD
Dr. Paul Macellari, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Nothwestern U and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Macellari's Office Locations
Memorial Outpatient Therapy Services111 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-1669
Paul W. Macellari Phd PC135 Red Coach Dr, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 254-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener. And very calm. Takes everything you say into consideration before speaking.
About Dr. Paul Macellari, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1871660035
Education & Certifications
- Nothwestern U
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macellari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macellari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macellari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macellari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macellari.
