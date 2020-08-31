See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Meridian, ID
Rodney Limb, MED

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rodney Limb, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albertson College Of Idaho and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.

Rodney Limb works at Advanced Counseling / Communicating Love in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Counseling / Communicating Love
    39 W Pine Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 887-6283
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Rod is a kind, compassionate counselor with great insights. I could tell he is passionate about helping and I learned a lot during the time I met with him.
    — Aug 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rodney Limb, MED
    About Rodney Limb, MED

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609978113
    NPI Number

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lds Family Services
    Medical Education
    • Albertson College Of Idaho
    Undergraduate School
    • Boise State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rodney Limb, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rodney Limb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rodney Limb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rodney Limb works at Advanced Counseling / Communicating Love in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Rodney Limb’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Rodney Limb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodney Limb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodney Limb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodney Limb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

