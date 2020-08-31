Overview

Rodney Limb, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albertson College Of Idaho and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.



Rodney Limb works at Advanced Counseling / Communicating Love in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.