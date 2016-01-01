Sandra Greenstein, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Greenstein, LMHC
Overview
Sandra Greenstein, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY.
Sandra Greenstein works at
Locations
-
1
CareerLife Solutions, Inc.19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 831-2613Tuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
-
2
CareerLife Solutions, Inc.520 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (646) 831-2613
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Magellan Health Services
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Greenstein?
About Sandra Greenstein, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1023310463
Education & Certifications
- Psychotherapist, Pride House, Educational Alliance, Nyc
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Greenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Greenstein works at
4 patients have reviewed Sandra Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Greenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.