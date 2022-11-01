Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Washington, MO. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare3071 Phoenix Center Dr, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 777-2345Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is a very nice guy. He takes his time when examining my eyes. Explains everything to me. Does not rush. The only issue I have are a couple front desk employees. They tried giving me a pair of frames I did not ask for, ended up getting a used frame, until they order the right frames. Popped the lens out I needed into a used frame. My insurance is paying for new glasses not used.
About Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Center For Excellence In Vision Care, University Of Missouri-St. Louis
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- University of Missouri-Columbia
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
