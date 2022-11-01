Overview of Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD

Dr. Theodore Sullivan, OD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Washington, MO. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.



Dr. Sullivan works at Clarkson Eyecare in Washington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.