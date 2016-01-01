A cardiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Your cardiologist can also help to educate you about habits and lifestyle changes that promote a healthier heart, which may include nutrition and exercise counseling.
What conditions does a cardiologist treat?
A cardiologist treats conditions, disorders, and abnormalities that affect the health of your cardiovascular system. Some of the most common conditions a cardiologist treats include:
For a complete list of conditions treated, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.
What procedures does a cardiologist perform?
Cardiologists perform a variety of procedures and surgeries that can help restore functionality to your heart. Some of the main procedures performed by a cardiologist include:
For a complete list of procedures performed, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.
When should I go to a cardiologist?
There are many non-life-threatening reasons for you to visit a cardiologist, including heart health education, lifestyle recommendations, and stress relief. Though not every symptom of the heart ends up being serious, it’s important to watch out for the following three:
Call 911 if you have any of the following symptoms in addition to your chest pain:
What can I expect during my cardiology appointment?
You can expect your cardiologist to talk about your symptoms and lifestyle habits during your visit. Your cardiologist will also offer guidance about lifestyle changes and perform tests used to identify any cardiovascular conditions you may have. The purpose of these tests is to help your cardiologist recommend care and create a treatment plan that addresses your specific needs.
Some common tests your cardiologist may recommend for you include:
What questions should I ask my cardiologist?
Preparing for your first visit to the cardiologist can be overwhelming. To give you a head start, we’ve compiled a list of good questions for you to ask during your appointment: