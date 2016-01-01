Residents of Tulsa have several healthcare facilities available to them, including Ascension, St. Francis Health System, and Hillcrest Healthcare System. Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital offer mental health services in Tulsa. Veterans can receive care at Tulsa’s New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.
U.S. News Ranks St. Francis Hospital - Tulsa as the #1 hospital in Northern Oklahoma. St. Francis Hospital, a 1,112-bed center, includes the region’s only children’s hospital. St. Francis Hospital rates as high performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:
Ascension St. John Medical Center ranks as the #2 hospital in Tulsa and Oklahoma. U.S. News rates Ascension St. John Medical Center as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: