Your first line of defense is to visit your primary care physician (PCP). If your PCP suspects that you have cancer, or if signs of cancer are revealed in tests or imaging, they will refer you to an oncologist for diagnosis and treatment.

The signs and symptoms of cancer vary from person to person and depend on the type of cancer you may have, so it’s best to keep an eye out for some common symptoms, including:

A cough or hoarse throat that doesn’t improve or go away

A high fever that lasts more than 3 days

Fatigue that doesn’t get better with rest

Pain that lasts for days and doesn’t go away or improve with treatment

The presence of blood in your stool or urine

Unexplained weight loss

Unusual changes in your skin’s appearance, either in color or texture

Because the symptoms of cancer are so varied, check out these additional resources: